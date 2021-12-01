Lawyer M. Ravi to bear $10,000 in costs over withdrawn case

The High Court ordered lawyer M. Ravi yesterday to personally pay $10,000 in costs for a civil case he brought on behalf of 13 inmates, but which he withdrew at the start of the hearing.

The application, to start judicial review proceedings against the Attorney-General, was filed in the names of the 13 prisoners who had copies of their personal letters forwarded by prison officials to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

In a written judgment, Justice Ang Cheng Hock said the application was unmeritorious and "entirely devoid of legal foundation".

The judge said the Court of Appeal had already made a clear ruling that the AGC had no right to any copies of the personal correspondence of prisoners, unless consent had been given by them or there was a court order authorising such disclosure.

"It was quite pointless for the plaintiffs to have embarked on this application for leave to seek judicial review over the same issue," said Justice Ang.

Mr Ravi was given two chances to withdraw the case but spurned the opportunities, the judge noted.

As a result, needless costs were incurred because the Attorney-General's lawyers from WongPartnership had to prepare for the hearing scheduled on Oct 28.

Justice Ang said that Mr Ravi's conduct led to an unnecessary waste of costs and time, and that it would not be fair for the plaintiffs to bear the costs.

The forwarding of letters came to light in the course of criminal proceedings involving two of the 13 inmates. In August last year, the Court of Appeal ruled that this was "impermissible".

In July this year, Mr Ravi filed the application, seeking a declaration that the Attorney-General and the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) had acted unlawfully, and the destruction of the forwarded letters.

Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair then filed an affidavit to say that the SPS and the AGC have since implemented a policy that copies of a prisoner's letters will not be forwarded, unless consent or a court order is obtained.

Mr Nair also said that the copies of the letters forwarded will be destroyed.

Mr Ravi replied that he was seeking an injunction to compel the Attorney-General to destroy the copies.

On Oct 22, the Attorney-General's lawyers wrote to Mr Ravi, inviting him to withdraw the "unsustainable" application. The letter stated that the Attorney-General intended to seek a personal cost order against Mr Ravi should the hearing proceed and the application be dismissed.

He did not reply to the lawyers' second letter dated Oct 26.

Two days later, at the start of the hearing, he told Justice Ang that he wished to withdraw the application. Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, acting for the Attorney-General, then sought personal costs against Mr Ravi.