Lawyer Lim Tean misses court date after falling sick with gut infection days before trial

SINGAPORE - Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean, who is facing a slew of charges, will have his trial moved to a later date after coming down with gastroenteritis or gut infection.

The 59-year-old, who was due in court on Dec 11 for the third day of his trial, had seen a doctor the day before.

Counsel Foo Ho Chew, who is defending Lim, said his client was issued a medical certificate (MC) on Dec 10, which excused him from making a court appearance. His trial will now resume in Dec 27.

Lim is facing seven charges in all - for offences including criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking, and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

The trial is in relation to three charges under the Legal Profession Act.

A search on the Ministry of Law’s website reveals he is currently the sole proprietor of Carson Law Chambers.

In court, his lawyer told Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun that Lim had contacted him on Dec 8. Lim said he was unwell and thought he had Covid-19.

Mr Foo said he advised his client to see a doctor. Lim saw a doctor on Dec 10,and was supposed to drop off the MC at his lawyer’s office the same day.

“I waited in my office for the MC and left at 10(pm) plus...11 at night,” said Mr Foo.

When he returned the next morning, he found an MC under the front door of his office. Mr Foo said that Lim told him that he was at the office earlier.

The prosecution did not object to the application for an adjournment. Deputy Public Prosecutor Edwin Soh said that this was Lim’s first MC during the trial.

DPP Soh told Judge Ong that the investigating officer had also contacted the clinic, which confirmed it issued the MC shortly before 11am on Dec 10.

Lim previously applied for an adjournment at the start of his trial on Aug 29, after discharging counsel Sankar Saminathan, who was initially engaged to represent him.

He told Judge Ong that it was over fundamental disagreements on how to handle his defence.