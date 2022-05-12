Lawyer Lim Tean charged with offences including unlawful stalking and criminal breach of trust

SINGAPORE - Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean, 57, was charged in court on Thursday (May 12) with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

A search on the Ministry of Law's website reveals that he is currently the sole proprietor of Carson Law Chambers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said that in November 2019, the lawyer was entrusted with $30,000 which had been awarded to a former client as settlement in a motor injury civil suit.

Lim is said to have misappropriated the monies.

He is separately accused of harassing a former employee in 2020.

The police also said that Lim allegedly acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate on 66 separate occasions between April 1 and June 6 last year.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, he can either be jailed for life or receive a sentence of up to 20 years' jail and fined.

For unlawful stalking, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $25,000.