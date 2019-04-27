Lawyer hits back over videos of fight with staff

Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow released a statement yesterday hitting out at the people whom he said were "constantly and conscientiously" seeking to cause damage to him.

He also made a police report after two videos were posted on YouTube on Thursday, showing him beating and chasing a female member of his staff in an incident which took place a year ago.

At that time, the lawyer had been accused of physically and verbally assaulting two staff members in separate incidents.

Mr Seow, 46, is the managing director of Samuel Seow Law Corporation and owner of Beam Artistes management firm.

He is a high-profile entertainment lawyer, having previously represented big names like singer Tanya Chua and former actress Michelle Saram.

A Beam employee is reportedly the staff member being attacked in the videos uploaded on YouTube.

In one video, Mr Seow is seen speaking to a female employee, and extending his right hand to hit her face and upper body several times.

He also shoves her.

In the second clip, Mr Seow chases after the same female employee. He shouts at her "you beat me" repeatedly, as he hits her.

The female employee is also seen retaliating. Other colleagues intervene, attempting to restrain Mr Seow, who hits another female employee. Both employees are later ushered out of the office.

Last year, a 30-minute audio clip of the incident at Samuel Seow Law Corporation was circulated online.

One of the employees also made a police report in which she accused Mr Seow of grabbing and pushing her, among other things.

She withdrew the report last May. Mr Seow also withdrew his complaint to the police at the same time.

With the incident in the news again after the release of the video clips, Mr Seow said: "I hope to find closure with this issue soon, so I can move on with my life after my mistake from a year ago, so that the people who are constantly and conscientiously seeking to damage me can finally also rest peacefully.

"I am unsure what the people who continually post edited sound clips and videos are trying to achieve. I had admitted that there was an issue in my office last year, and will leave the police to reach their findings."

"Being an entrepreneur is never easy and juggling between finding the work, feeding people and paying salaries on time is a constant struggle," he added.

Mr Seow had apologised at a press conference last May for slapping his niece during a scuffle "over some work-related issue".

It is not known who uploaded the video clips.