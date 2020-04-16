Lawyer disbarred for misleading ex-client into illegally lending $49,500 to his friend

SINGAPORE - A lawyer who misled a former client into unlawfully lending a large sum of money to his friend under the guise of an investment opportunity has been struck off the rolls.

The former client had handed over $49,500, expecting to receive $160,000 in return for her "investment", but has yet to get a single cent back.

In disbarring Paul Yong Wei Kuen earlier this month for his "brazen dishonesty", the Court of Three Judges said it would refer the matter to the Public Prosecutor to investigate whether criminal charges ought to be brought against him.

The court said all the evidence points towards a premeditated plan devised to swindle the former client, identified in its judgment only as "Ms Oh".

"The circumstances surrounding the entire scheme, including the way the monies were being funnelled through different bank accounts, were most suspect," said the court.

When contacted for comment, a spokesman for the Attorney-General's Chambers said it was aware of the matter and was looking into it.

Mr Yong, a lawyer of about 20 years' standing, last practised as the managing partner of Thames Law.

In 2016, he told Ms Oh that if she were to advance $20,000 to his friend for two weeks, she would receive $40,000 in return.

The friend, identified only as "Cyndi" in the judgment, turned out to be an undischarged bankrupt.

Ms Oh eventually handed over $49,500 in four transactions.

Mr Yong was supposed to have transferred all the money to Cyndi via her domestic worker's bank account. But bank statements showed that only $29,500 had been transferred to the maid, leaving $20,000 unaccounted for.

The scheme was recorded in a series of agreements prepared by Mr Yong.

The six agreements were signed by Cyndi, who acknowledged receipt of Ms Oh's money and promised to return the ballooning principal, returns and interest, which never materialised.

After a complaint was lodged with the Law Society, six charges of misconduct were brought against Mr Yong.

They include facilitating illegal moneylending transactions between Ms Oh and Cyndi, making misrepresentations to Ms Oh about the legitimacy of the advances, and failing to tell Ms Oh that he was receiving some of the money.

Mr Yong was found guilty of all six charges by a disciplinary tribunal.

Separately, he was also found guilty of another four misconduct charges in a second set of proceedings relating to another client.

The client, a company called IOCS Asia, had approached him for legal advice and was told to pay a $7,000 deposit for his services.

Mr Yong gave instructions for the money to be paid into his firm's office account instead of a client account, which was a breach of rules governing how clients' money should be handled by lawyers.

IOCS terminated Mr Yong's services in January 2017 after he ignored multiple calls and messages asking about a document he had promised to prepare. He failed to return the deposit despite several requests to do so.

He appeared before the court earlier this month to face punishment for both complaints. The court said that a striking off was warranted on either complaint.