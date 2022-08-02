Lawyer Charles Yeo absconds, wanted by police

The police have issued a gazette for the arrest of lawyer Charles Yeo after he breached conditions of the court for approval for overseas travel.

In a statement, the police said they are working with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace Yeo's whereabouts, after he failed to turn up in a district court yesterday morning to represent his client in a trial.

In a post on social media platform Instagram last Saturday, Yeo stated that he intended to go to the United Kingdom to seek political asylum.

Yeo, 31, the former chairman of the Reform Party, faces six criminal charges in Singapore, including multiple counts of harassment and wounding the religious feelings of Christians.

Yeo was given permission last month to travel to Vietnam to meet a witness linked to yesterday's trial.

He was then offered bail of $10,000, with his mother acting as the bailor.

He was also allowed to leave Singapore last Wednesday and was supposed to return on Saturday, but the district court heard yesterday that he had not returned to Singapore.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority prosecutor Syed Mubaruk Sabedeen, who is handling the trial involving Yeo's client, told District Judge Marvin Bay that Yeo's current whereabouts are unknown.

The police said that they are aware of social media posts by Yeo saying that he will not be returning to Singapore and will be seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

They added that Yeo is also on police bail as he is currently under investigation for allegedly committing criminal breach of trust and forgery in relation to complaints lodged against Whitefield Law Corporation, where he was a former partner.

The police said: "Charles Yeo reported to the investigation officer on July 26 to collect his passport, provide his travel itinerary and furnish additional bail with his bailor before his departure on July 27."

"Under the conditions of his application to leave the state, he was required to report to the investigation officer on Aug 1 at 6pm to surrender his passport upon his return," they added.

The police attempted to contact Yeo yesterday but to no avail.

Yeo is accused of making remarks on his Instagram and Facebook pages to wound the feelings of the Christian community on three occasions - Nov 13, 2020, as well as Feb 23 and 26 last year.

He was also charged with posting a series of Instagram stories that contained abusive remarks about a specific police officer between November 2020 and January last year.

Yeo's client, Kok Chiang Loong, 41, who is accused of offences including playing a role in a purported marriage of convenience, told Judge Bay yesterday morning that Yeo had promised to turn up in court.

Judge Bay asked Kok on his next plan of action, which included looking for a new lawyer.

When the hearing resumed yesterday afternoon, Kok told the judge that he was still trying to get in touch with Yeo. He also said that he had found another firm, H C Law Practice, to be on standby in case Yeo remained uncontactable.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the proceedings, Kok said: "He has been my lawyer from day one. I still want him to represent me if I can get in touch with him."

Kok's case has been adjourned to today.

Shaffiq Alkhatib, Wong Shiying