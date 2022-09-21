Lawyer charged over hit-and-run accident that injured biker

SINGAPORE- A lawyer was hauled to a district court on Wednesday after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

Gregory John Fong Mun Yung, 49, who is from Fong & Fong law firm, faces three charges including one count each of causing grievous hurt while driving in a manner that was dangerous to the public and failing to stop after an accident.

A search on the Ministry of Law's website shows that he is a director at the firm. Another search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authorityindicates that he is a manager and partner at Beston Law.

Fong was allegedly driving a car along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway towards Tampines Expressway at around 6pm on June 13, 2021, when a collision occurred with a motorcycle.

The 42-year-old rider suffered serious injuries, but details about them were not stated on court documents.

Fong is accused of failing to stop after the accident. He is also said to have left the scene without rendering any assistance.

The case has been adjourned to Oct 12.

For causing grievous hurt to another person while driving in a manner that was dangerous to the public, a first-time offender can be jailed for between one and five years.

A repeat offender can be jailed for between two and 10 years.

For failing to stop after an accident, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,000.