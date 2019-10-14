Lawyer Jeffrey Ong, allegedly linked to missing $33 million, faces 4 new charges

SINGAPORE - A lawyer who vanished after more than $33 million parked at his firm went missing was slapped with four new charges on Monday (Oct 14), including one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) as an attorney.

The CBT charge refers to Jeffrey Ong Su Aun's time at law firm JLC Advisors where the 42-year-old allegedly misappropriated more than US$4.85 million (about $6.65 million) on Oct 23, 2017.

The three other new charges are for forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Ong, who is now in remand and appeared in court via video link, is said to have committed these three offences on Aug 7 last year.

He now faces 26 charges in all for offences including cheating.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Khoo told the court that Ong may face more charges later.

Ong's case has been adjourned to Nov 25.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust as an attorney, he can either be jailed for life or jailed for up to 20 years and fined.