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Law Society’s disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh to be heard on Aug 13

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was convicted in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges.

SINGAPORE - A disciplinary case brought by the Law Society of Singapore against Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, a non-practising lawyer, has been scheduled to be heard on Aug 13.

The hearing list on the Singapore Courts website shows that the proceedings will be heard by the Court of Three Judges, which has the power to suspend errant lawyers or strike them off the rolls.

The judges on the panel comprise Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

The Law Society is represented by a team from Drew & Napier led by Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull.

Singh is represented by Peter Cuthbert Low and his team from Peter Low Chambers.

Singh, who is an MP for Aljunied GRC, was convicted in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges.

This was related to former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament in 2021 about details of a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police.

In December 2025, Singh lost his appeal to the High Court against his conviction and paid his $14,000 fine.

On Jan 14, Parliament passed a motion deeming Singh unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition. He was formally removed from that position by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 15.

A Law Society spokesperson told The Straits Times on March 13 that it was required by law to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Singh.

The spokesperson said the proceedings were initiated on March 4 in compliance with the Legal Profession Act.

This was based on information received from the Attorney-General’s Chambers that Singh had been convicted of offences involving “fraud or dishonesty”, the spokesperson said.

Under the Act, the Law Society must, without further direction, apply to the court for disciplinary action to be taken against a regulated legal practitioner who has been convicted of an offence involving fraud and dishonesty.

The possible sanctions include being struck off the rolls, a financial penalty of up to $100,000, and a censure.

The WP also set up a disciplinary panel to look into Singh’s conviction.

In a statement on April 30, the WP said its central executive committee has issued a formal letter of reprimand to Singh for contravening two articles of the party’s Constitution.

Singh was re-elected as the WP secretary-general on June 28.

He secured votes from a “super-majority” at the party’s internal elections, despite a push by a group of disgruntled cadres to unseat him.