Law Society seeks 4-year suspension for lawyer and MP Christopher de Souza for professional misconduct

SINGAPORE - The Law Society on Monday asked for lawyer and People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Christopher de Souza to be suspended for four years over a charge of professional misconduct.

Mr de Souza, who is the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, was facing the Court of Three Judges in a hearing to decide the outcome of disciplinary proceedings brought against him by the Law Society.

His lawyer, on the other hand, urged the court to acquit him of the charge, arguing that the Law Society had persistently advanced a doggedly misconceived case against Mr de Souza, a partner at Lee & Lee.

After hearing arguments, the court, comprising Justices Belinda Ang, Woo Bih Li and Kannan Ramesh, adjourned the case to 2.30pm.

Mr de Souza was found guilty by a two-member disciplinary tribunal in 2022 for helping his client suppress evidence by preparing and filing an affidavit that did not reveal his client had breached an undertaking not to use certain documents.

The case related to his conduct while he was acting for Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories.

Amber, which was initially represented by another law firm, was granted a court order to carry out a search for documents, on condition it give an undertaking not to use the seized documents without further order.

However, Amber used some documents to lodge reports with various authorities.

Lee & Lee later took over the civil suit, and Mr de Souza advised Amber to apply for the court’s permission to use the documents.

On Monday, Mr Madan Assomull, representing the Law Society, argued that Mr de Souza knew about the breach but failed to disclose this in the affidavit of a company representative that was filed to support the application.

Mr Assomull argued there was a deliberate intention to make the affidavit vague. He also argued that Mr de Souza made the considered decision not to exhibit the reports in the affidavit.

Mr de Souza’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, argued the affidavit did reveal that Amber had used the documents.

The affidavit by Mr Samuel Sudesh Thaddeus, a representative from Amber, said he had reviewed the seized documents, came to the conclusion that criminal offences were committed, and decided to lodge the reports, argued Mr Tan.

Justice Woo commented that the paragraph in question was not worded as clearly as Mr de Souza seemed to think.

The judge said: “I had to read paragraph 24 many times because it’s not as clear as he made it out to be.”