Law Society says it is required by law to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh

ST had reported on March 12 that Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, a non-practising lawyer, is facing disciplinary proceedings.

SINGAPORE – The Law Society of Singapore was required by law to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, a spokesperson said on March 13.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Law Society spokesperson said the proceedings were initiated on March 4 in compliance with the Legal Profession Act.

This was based on information received from the Attorney-General’s Chambers that Mr Singh had been convicted of offences involving “fraud or dishonesty”, the spokesperson said.

Under the Act, the Law Society must, without further direction, apply to the court for disciplinary action to be taken against a regulated legal practitioner who has been convicted of an offence involving fraud and dishonesty.

The possible sanctions include being struck off the rolls, a financial penalty of up to $100,000, and a censure.

“As the matter is pending before the court, it would not be appropriate for the Law Society to comment on the matter,” said the spokesperson.

Mr Singh, who is an MP for Aljunied GRC, was convicted in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges.

This was related to former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament in 2021 about details of a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police.

In December 2025, Mr Singh lost his appeal to the High Court against his conviction and paid his $14,000 fine.

On Jan 14, Parliament passed a motion deeming Mr Singh unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition.

He was formally removed from that position by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 15.

The WP has also set up a disciplinary panel to look into Mr Singh’s conviction.

The panel, comprising Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, has been tasked to determine if Mr Singh contravened the WP Constitution.