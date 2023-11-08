Law Society ordered to refund $32k to Christopher de Souza following acquittal

SINGAPORE – The Law Society of Singapore has been ordered to refund more than $32,000 in legal costs to MP and lawyer Christopher de Souza, in the wake of his acquittal on a professional misconduct charge.

Mr de Souza had paid the sum to the Law Society after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty in 2022 of helping a client suppress evidence that it had breached an undertaking not to use certain documents.

In July 2023, the Court of Three Judges overturned the tribunal’s findings and cleared him of the charge. On Tuesday, the court issued written grounds setting out detailed reasons for its decision.

The judges differed in their views of whether sufficient disclosure had been made, but were unanimous in concluding that Mr de Souza did not intend to help in the suppression of evidence.

On the issue of legal costs, the court ordered the Law Society to refund Mr de Souza $18,000 in costs and $14,394.12 in out-of-pocket expenses.

The judges, however, were not convinced that the Law Society should be made to pay costs to Mr de Souza, who is a Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP.

In arguing for such a costs order, his lawyer contended that the Law Society had prosecuted Mr de Souza “in an oppressive and unjustified manner” because its investigations had gone outside the scope of the original complaint.

But the judges said the Law Society was entitled to investigate matters beyond those in the complaint, and that they were unable to conclude that the Law Society had acted in bad faith.

The case centred on an affidavit that Mr de Souza, a partner at Lee & Lee, had drafted and filed while he was acting for Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories.

Amber had sued a former employee and her company for allegedly stealing its trade secrets.

In April 2018, Amber was represented by another law firm when it was granted a court order to carry out a search for documents, on condition that it give an undertaking to the court not to use the documents without further order.

However, Amber used some documents to file reports with various authorities between July and October 2018.

Lee & Lee took over the case on Dec 14, 2018, and six days later, the team formed the view that Amber had breached its undertaking.

On Jan 29, 2019, Amber applied for permission to use the documents. Mr de Souza helped a company representative prepare a supporting affidavit.

This became the contentious point of whether the breach had been disclosed in the affidavit and whether Mr de Souza had intention to suppress evidence.

After the application was eventually decided by the Court of Appeal, a letter was sent on behalf of the court to the Law Society.

It noted that Mr de Souza made no mention of Amber’s use of the documents at a pre-trial conference but had sought a time extension on behalf of his client. The letter questioned if Mr de Souza was privy to the purpose of the extension.

An inquiry committee constituted to look into the case recommended that he be fined $2,000 for failing to tell the court that he had advised Amber to apply for permission in relation to the documents.

The council of the Law Society, however, disagreed and sought the appointment of a disciplinary tribunal to formally investigate the matter.

The tribunal found that Mr de Souza had helped Amber suppress evidence because he did not exhibit in the affidavit the reports that had been made to the authorities.