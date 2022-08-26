Last four of 11 Bar exam cheats withdraw applications to be admitted as lawyers

SINGAPORE - The last four of 11 aspiring lawyers who cheated in the 2020 Bar exam were allowed on Friday (Aug 26) to withdraw their applications to be admitted to the Bar.

Each of the four gave an undertaking not to bring a fresh application for admission to the Bar for periods ranging from nine months to three years.

In determining the duration for each candidate, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon considered the circumstances of how they cheated, how quickly they came clean when confronted, and the extent to which they disclosed the cheating in their Bar admission applications.

Ms Joleen Ong Jia Yi, who instigated two other candidates to give her the answers for two papers, including one for ethics, is not to apply for admission for three years.

Mr Lim Zi Yi, who had given answers to Ms Ong for two papers, is not to apply for one year.

Ms Annabelle Au Jia En, who helped Ms Ong with one paper, is not to apply for nine months.

The three were in the same study group, and Ms Ong used their Discord chat to ask for help during the exam, which was held online in 2020.

Chief Justice Menon noted that Ms Ong asked for answers not once, but twice, and was not forthcoming after being found out.

On the other hand, Mr Lim and Ms Au immediately confessed during investigations.

The Singapore Institute of Legal Education (Sile) also deemed that the trio had cheated in a third paper, which the candidates denied.

Chief Justice Menon gave no weight to the third paper as there was no clear explanation for how Sile arrived at its conclusion.

The fourth candidate, Mr Sean Wong Wai Loong, is not to apply for admission for two years.

After submitting his answer script for one paper, he obtained the script of another candidate, copied her answer for a question he had missed out, and resubmitted his script.

Although Mr Wong quickly admitted his misconduct, he initially did not disclose this in his admission application out of fear that his legal life might come to an end.

All four also gave their word that when they bring a fresh application, they would have to satisfy any requirements by the Attorney-General, Law Society, Sile or the court as to their fitness for admission.