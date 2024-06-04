Last $3b money laundering accused to plead guilty handed 4 more charges, including faking job titles

SINGAPORE – The last person in Singapore’s largest money laundering case scheduled to plead guilty has been handed new charges alleging he faked his employment as a brand manager and business consultant.

Cypriot national Wang Dehai, 35, was back in court on June 4 to receive four additional charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Three charges were for allegedly faking job titles between 2018 and 2022, and one charge was for allegedly hiring a housekeeper without a valid work pass.

Wang, who has been in remand for more than nine months since his arrest on Aug 15, 2023, will be the last person in the case to plead guilty on June 7.

According to the new charges, between 2018 and 2022, Wang conspired with Su Yongcan and one Phua Cheng Wan to make three false statements relating to his application for a work pass.

Phua, in his capacity as the director of a firm called Craft Digital, allegedly authorised his human resource department to apply for an employment pass on Wang’s behalf.

These applications stated Wang would be employed as a brand manager, or a business consultant of the firm, when he had no intention to work there.

Su Yongcan is Wang’s brother-in-law. Su Yongcan, along with Wang’s cousin Wang Huoqiang, have left Singapore. Warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices have been issued against both men.

The fourth new charge claims Wang Dehai, with his wife Su Caihuang, hired a housekeeper for his condominium apartment at The Marq on Paterson Hill, near Orchard Road, without a valid work pass from February 2019 to August 2023.

On June 4, a prosecutor from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in court that Wang Dehai’s plead guilty mention will go ahead as scheduled, and these four new charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

He previously faced two money laundering charges, and now faces six charges in total.

His previous charge alleged he used proceeds from an illegal online gambling service – which is based in the Philippines and is for customers in China – to buy The Marq apartment for $23 million in November 2019.

He also allegedly possessed $2.3 million from illegal remote gambling offences.

Wang Dehai was placed on China’s wanted list in 2017 for alleged links to an illegal gambling gang. In the same notice, two other men in the money laundering case – Su Jianfeng and Su Wenqiang – were also named as major suspects.

Wang Dehai is among 10 foreigners arrested in August 2023 in a money laundering probe that saw more than $3 billion in assets seized.