Last 2 persons involved in $300,000 Little India heist convicted after trial

SINGAPORE - Posing as officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the robbers targeted two Bangladeshis who were running an illegal remittance business in Little India and made off with cash totalling $300,000.

On Friday (Dec 24), Principal District Judge Toh Han Li convicted the last two of the five robbers after a trial.

Singaporeans Muhammad Ridzuan Mohammad Yusof, 32, and Thava Kumaran Ramamutty, 37 were both convicted of one count each of gang robbery and housebreaking.

The three other men who took part in the robbery - Nor Mohamad Azril Sajali, 29, Shanker Maghalingam, 32, and Juraimi Jupri, 43 - were dealt with in court earlier.

The two Bangladeshis - Sikder Sujan, 46, and Alamgir Md, 49 - had also been dealt with in court for running an unlicensed remittance business.

In court proceedings last year, the court heard that Thava found out that some Bangladeshis were running an illegal remittance business.

He met his accomplices in early December 2017 to discuss how they could "take the money" from their victims.

In their submissions, the prosecution said that at the time, Sujan and Alamgir collected money from other Bangladeshis before arranging for it to be sent to others in their home country.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Dwayne Lum and Kwang Jia Min said the duo received $300,000 from fellow Bangladeshis on Dec 10, 2017.

Sujan and Alamgir were in their room on the second floor of a Rowell Road property in Little India when the robbers arrived in a rented car around 3am on Dec 11.

During the trial, Sujan told the court that two of the men entered the room while another two stood outside.

Sujan testified that Thava had claimed that his group was from the CID before telling the occupants of the room to remain still. The Bangladeshi said Ridzuan later entered the room.

The DPPs added: "As Sujan genuinely believed that they were from the police, he complied with Thava's instructions by handing over his identification documents... Ridzuan then searched the room and recovered cash amounting to $300,000."

The court heard that the robbers then left in a car.