Kranji woodland illegal clearing: JTC officer, then-supervisor fined $30,000 each

SINGAPORE – A JTC Corporation officer and his then-supervisor were fined on Wednesday for their role in a conspiracy to clear a part of Kranji woodland before getting approval.

Neo Jek Lin, 44, who was a JTC senior project manager, was fined $30,000 after he pleaded guilty on Nov 4 to three charges under the Parks and Trees Act and a fourth charge under the Wildlife Act.

Chong Pui Chih, 47, a former deputy director with the statutory board, was also fined $30,000. She had earlier pleaded guilty to three charges under the Parks and Trees Act.

Neo and Chong were working on the development of the Kranji Agri-Food Innovation Park (AFIP), which was intended for high-tech farming and research and development activities.

The prosecution said they were part of a quartet of officers from JTC and CPG Consultants who acted in gross violation of requirements.

This caused the felling of 362 trees without approval.

The necessary steps to ensure wildlife-related requirements were complied with were also not taken.

The Government had announced the development of the Kranji AFIP in March 2019.

A plot of land located at Kranji Close and Kranji Road had been set aside for the development of the park.