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Etomidate was previously regulated under the Poisons Act. On Sept 1, 2025, it was classified under the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug. Now, those caught using or in possession of Kpods can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined $20,000.

SINGAPORE - In the first case after etomidate was classified as a Class C drug, a man admitted he had consumed the substance, drove a car and got into an accident on Jan 3.

No one was injured in the incident.

On June 29, Ng Bing Hong, 37, was sentenced to a year and three months’ jail.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of driving under the influence of etomidate, being in possession of two vape pods containing the substance, also known as Kpods, and colliding with another car by driving in a dangerous manner.

For dangerous driving, Ng was disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for four years after his release date.

He was also ordered to pay a compensation of $490.50 to the other motorist, and must spend an additional two days behind bars if he does not do so.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang told the court that etomidate is meant to be intravenously injected under medical supervision to induce general anaesthesia.

He added: “When inhaled, etomidate can result in psychiatric symptoms and other medical issues, some of which have been linked to traffic accidents and unnatural deaths.”

Etomidate was previously regulated under the Poisons Act, where those found in possession of or using Kpods could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

On Sept 1, 2025, etomidate was classified under the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug.

Now, those caught using or in possession of Kpods can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined $20,000.

Court documents stated that on an undisclosed day, Ng bought two etomidate-laced Kpods for $80 from an unknown supplier online and used them.

Shortly before 9pm on Jan 3, he drove a car on the right-most lane of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and made a right turn when the green traffic light was in his favour.

Even though he was supposed to turn into Pasir Ris Street 11, he turned into Pasir Ris Drive 6 instead, momentarily lost consciousness and went against the flow of traffic.

A motorist in another car sounded his horn and braked when he saw Ng’s car approaching him slowly. Ng’s car collided with the man’s vehicle, causing damage worth $490.50.

The other motorist alerted the police and officers found vapes in Ng’s car.

They contacted the Health Sciences Authority, and its officers recovered two vapes and two pods, which contained etomidate.

Traffic Police officers arrested Ng, and etomidate was found in his blood sample.

On June 29, the DPP told the court that from January to March, the authorities caught and penalised 2,589 people for possessing and using vaporisers. Of these, 377 were Kpod offenders.

Ang added that between 2023 and 2025, there were 38 traffic accidents linked to drug and etomidate use, of which 19 were fatal.

Nine of these fatal accidents involved etomidate, the court heard.

The DPP said: “As such, severe sentences should be meted out for such offences.”

Ng’s bail has been set at $15,000, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on July 15.