Killer litter at condo Australian charged with causing death by rash act

An Australian man has been charged over his alleged involvement in an incident at a condominium in Spottiswoode Park Road in which a 73-year-old man died after he was struck by a glass bottle.

Andrew Gosling, 47, was charged with one count of causing death by performing a rash act when he appeared in court yesterday.

Court documents said he allegedly threw a Polissena Il Boro 2016 wine bottle from the seventh-storey lift landing of a 35-storey block at the Spottiswoode 18 condominium towards its barbecue area on the fifth storey at around 8.30pm on Aug 18.

The glass bottle is said to have struck delivery driver Nasiari Sunee's head, causing his death.

Police said in a statement yesterday that officers arrested Gosling on Wednesday. It was not mentioned in court if he lives at the condominium located near Outram.

A media liaison for Orica, an Australia-based multinational corporation, said Gosling "has been a contractor at Orica", but declined further comment. Gosling's LinkedIn profile page shows he has been working at Orica's Singapore office since last month.

Mr Nasiari was at a housewarming party of a relative when the bottle hit him just as he was about to eat.



Andrew Gosling allegedly threw a Polissena Il Boro 2016 wine bottle from the seventh-storey lift

landing of a 35-storey block at the Spottiswoode 18 condominium towards its barbecue area on the

fifth storey. If convicted of causing death by a rash act, Gosling can be jailed for up to five

years and fined. PHOTO: SHIN MIN FILE



The oldest of his four children, service manager Nas Suriati Nasiari, 44, told The Straits Times relatives heard two thuds before her father collapsed on the ground with a head wound. They then spotted an intact bottle nearby.

A relative, who is a nurse, tended to Mr Nasiari before he was taken by ambulance to the Singapore General Hospital at about 8.35pm.

Mr Nasiari's blood pressure plunged the next morning and he died around 9am. The grandfather of nine was buried on Aug 20.

Yesterday, no bail was offered to Gosling who is now remanded at the Central Police Division.

The Australian is represented by lawyer Gloria James-Civetta and his case has been adjourned to Sept 3.

For Mr Nasiari's family, one burning question remains. Madam Nas Suriati told ST yesterday that they want to know why the bottle was thrown. "We hope justice will be done," she said.

If convicted of causing a death by a rash act, Gosling can be jailed for up to five years and fined.

There were 434 cases involving killer litter last year, police told ST. This is a slight dip from the previous year's number of 455, and from 2016's figure of 479.

No fatalities were reported in these cases, said the police.

Additional reporting by Cara Wong



ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Suspect in fatal killer litter incident charged

A 47-year-old Australian was charged yesterday over a killer litter incident at Spottiswoode 18 condominium, in which a wine bottle struck delivery driver Nasiari Sunee, 73, causing his death. Andrew Gosling, who works in IT, was charged with one count of causing death by a rash act. The bottle was thrown from the seventh-storey lift landing towards the barbecue area on the fifth storey on Aug 18.