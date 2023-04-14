Karl Liew, son of CAG’s ex-chairman, sentenced to 2 weeks’ jail for lying to judge in Parti Liyani case

SINGAPORE - Karl Liew, the son of Changi Airport Group’s former chairman Liew Mun Leong, was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on Friday for lying to a district judge in an earlier trial.

It involved the family’s former maid, Ms Parti Liyani, who had been accused of stealing from their household.

Three weeks before testifying at her trial, Karl Liew was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease - a neurodegenerative disorder that leads to muscle tremors as well as difficulty in walking and balancing.

Karl Liew, 45, pleaded guilty on March 30 to giving false information to a public servant and could have been jailed for up two years, fined or both.

Ms Parti, 49, started working as a maid in his household in March 2007.

The Indonesian was asked in March 2016 to do chores at his home and clean his office at another location.

She was unhappy about being made to do extra work.

The Liew family terminated her employment in October 2016, and she was given two hours to pack her belongings into three boxes.

Ms Parti threatened to lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Manpower before returning to Indonesia.

She had asked Karl Liew to pay for the boxes to be shipped to her. The day after she left, the Liew family opened the boxes.

A police report was made, claiming that some of the items she had packed in the boxes belonged to the family.

Ms Parti was arrested when she returned to Singapore in December 2016 to find work.

She was later charged with multiple counts of theft and was tried before District Judge Olivia Low from April 2018 to March 2019.

One of these charges alleged that she had stolen items with a total value of $46,856. They included 120 pieces of clothing that were valued at $150 each.

These included a cream polo T-shirt and a red blouse.