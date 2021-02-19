Jurong murder: Man allegedly hurt victim with penknife last year

A 35-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Jurong East had purportedly hurt her with a penknife in November last year.

Zheng Xianfeng, a Chinese national, was facing two charges - including for last year's alleged offence - before he was charged yesterday with murdering Ms Tham Mee Yoke.

Ms Tham, 34, was found lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308 Jurong East Street 32 by the police, after they were alerted on Tuesday at 11.55pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for help shortly after, at 12.05am, and said two people were taken to the hospital. She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and pronounced dead at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

The police said on Wednesday that Zheng and Ms Tham knew each other.

According to court documents, Zheng is said to have voluntarily caused hurt to Ms Tham using a penknife at around midnight on Nov 17 last year at the open-air carpark next to Block 349 Jurong East Avenue 1.

He is also accused of causing annoyance to a man named Mr Abdul Aziz Ishak at around 11.50pm on Jan 16 this year by lying down in the carpark near Block 316 Jurong East Street 32 and shouting while drunk.

The Straits Times understands that Ms Tham is Malaysian and lives in a block near where the fatal stabbing took place.

Some residents who spoke to ST on Wednesday said they heard a commotion near Block 308 after 11pm on Tuesday.

Photos and videos provided by a resident showed a woman, believed to be Ms Tham, lying on the ground with two men standing nearby. A third man is seen pressing on her shoulder in an apparent attempt to stem the bleeding.

Paramedics are then seen arriving and tending to the woman.

Zheng's case is expected to be heard again on March 11.

If found guilty of murder, he could receive the death penalty.