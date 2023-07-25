July 31 court date set for MP Christopher de Souza’s professional disciplinary case

SINGAPORE – Lawyer and People’s Action Party MP Christopher de Souza will face the Court of Three Judges on July 31 in a hearing to decide the final outcome of professional disciplinary proceedings brought against him.

The court, which is the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, has the power to disbar, suspend or fine a lawyer who is guilty of professional misconduct. The court can also clear a lawyer of such charges.

In 2022, Mr de Souza, who is the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, was found guilty of a misconduct charge by an independent disciplinary tribunal.

The two-member tribunal said Mr de Souza had not made full and frank disclosure to the court when he was aware his client had breached an undertaking not to use documents seized in a search.

The tribunal said he helped his client in suppressing evidence by preparing and filing an affidavit that did not reveal the client had breached its undertaking.

The charge was one of five brought against him by the Law Society of Singapore in relation to his conduct while he was acting for Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories; the four other charges were dismissed by the tribunal.

His lawyers stated on Dec 6, 2022, that they would argue before the court that the one charge should also be dismissed.

Amber, which was initially represented by law firm Dodwell & Co, had sued a former employee and her company for allegedly stealing its trade secrets.

On April 13, 2018, Amber was granted a court order to carry out a search for documents, on condition that it give an undertaking not to use the seized documents without further order.

A total of 116,298 documents were seized on April 17, 2018.

Between July 31 and Oct 22, 2018, Amber breached its undertaking when it used 10 of the documents to file reports with the police, the Manpower Ministry and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau against the defendants.

On Nov 28, 2018, Amber approached law firm Lee & Lee to act for it in relation to the criminal complaints it made.

Mr de Souza, a partner at Lee & Lee, knew by Dec 5, 2018, that the documents had been used by Amber. He and his firm took over the civil suit on Dec 14 that year.

He advised Amber to apply for the court’s permission to use the documents.

On Jan 28, 2019, he helped a company representative file a supporting affidavit, which did not disclose that some documents had been used.