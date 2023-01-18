Judge chides Maserati driver who dragged cop, dismisses his appeal for lower sentence

SINGAPORE - The driver of a Maserati that dragged a police officer for 100m in 2017, who repeatedly drove while banned from driving, pleaded with a High Court judge on Wednesday to reduce his sentence totalling more than six years.

Lee Cheng Yan, 38, repeatedly said he was remorseful for what he had done, and was sorry for “not realising the consequences when I had freedom outside”.

He asked for leniency “so that I can reunite with my two daughters earlier”.

Lee also asked for his car not to be forfeited, saying that he wished to use the sales proceeds to provide for his daughters, who are in Japan.

Justice Aedit Abdullah rejected Lee’s appeal and chided him for not learning his lesson.

“You don’t seem to understand the seriousness of what you have done,” said the judge.

“You should be thankful the sentences are not enhanced,” he added. “You should be spending your time in prison to reflect, and not to reduce your sentences.”

A separate hearing regarding the forfeiture of the vehicle has been scheduled for Jan 25 in the State Courts.

Under the Road Traffic Act, in cases of repeat offenders convicted of driving while disqualified from driving, the court has to order the forfeiture of the vehicle when the prosecution applies for such an order.

Lee, who faced a total of 79 charges, was sentenced in two sets of proceedings.

In July 2020, he was sentenced to four years and seven months’ jail and a $3,700 fine for 10 charges, including for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a Traffic Police officer. He was also given a lifetime driving ban.

He was under a driving ban in Nov 17, 2017, when he was stopped by the officer in Bedok Reservoir Road for not wearing a seat belt.

While the officer was standing next to the driver’s door, Lee suddenly reversed the car and then accelerated forward.