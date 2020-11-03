Jobless man of unsound mind ordered to be detained after trial for murdering 75-year-old father

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man of unsound mind was ordered to be detained at the President's pleasure on Tuesday (Nov 30) after the High Court found, following a trial, that he had killed his 75-year-old father.

Justice Valerie Thean concluded that Tan Kok Meng, who was left alone for three hours with his father at their Bedok North flat, had caused the death of the older man on Nov 13, 2015.

Although Tan was found to have committed the alleged acts, under the law, he was acquitted of murder due to his mental incapacity.

Two psychiatrists from the Institute of Mental Health had diagnosed him with schizophrenia and found that he was probably of unsound mind during the killing. One of them said Tan was also in a state of acute drug intoxication during the incident as he had taken methamphetamine then.

Tan will be confined in a psychiatric institution, prison or some other place of safe custody.

There is no minimum period of detention and the mental state of the detainee is reviewed regularly until he is suitable for discharge.

After the verdict, Tan appeared to be in good spirits and was allowed by the court to speak to a few family members.

He was on trial for murder and was accused of inflicting multiple blows on the victim's face and strangling him.

During the trial, the court heard that his family members described Tan as "unstable" on the day of the offence.

His mother, Madam Toh Meow Siang, noted that he had been looking dazed for the previous two days and had been pacing up and down in the flat.

Before Madam Toh left the flat at about 2.30pm, she told her husband not to allow their son to go out.

About three hours later, she returned to find her husband breathing heavily, lying in a pool of blood under his head. Tan, who was seated on the sofa, did not respond to her questions.

Madam Toh left the flat to get help from the neighbours and when she returned, she shouted at Tan, asking why he had killed his father.

Tan then walked over to the older man, sat on his abdomen and placed his hands on his father's upper chest before she pulled him away.

The paramedics arrived soon after.

As they attended to the victim, Tan, who was covered in dried blood, suddenly got up from the sofa where he had been sitting in a daze.

Ignoring the pleas of the paramedics, he choked his father while mumbling "I want him to die" in Mandarin for a minute or so, then went back to sit on the sofa.

A paramedic said she shouted at Tan to stop but he ignored her.

Police officers arrived shortly after and arrested Tan.

He told them that he used his bare hands to attack his father, that they had a strained relationship and that the older man had called him "good for nothing".

The victim stopped breathing in the ambulance and was pronounced dead at Changi General Hospital.

An autopsy found the older Tan died from strangulation and blood aspiration.

Tan was defended by Mr Favian Kang and Mr Nichol Yeo.