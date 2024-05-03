Jobless father of 7 who raped, sexually assaulted daughter gets 16 years’ jail, caning

SINGAPORE – While she was being intimate with her husband, a woman heard him say the name of one of their daughters.

Later, when the 15-year-old girl told her mother that her father had sexually abused her, the woman believed her because of what happened earlier.

On May 3, the 47-year-old unemployed man was sentenced to 16 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane by the High Court, after he pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault by penetration.

Six other charges – two for rape and four for outrage of modesty – were taken into consideration.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shamini Joseph told the court that the couple and their seven children lived in a one-bedroom flat.

The mother worked at a bakery and provided for the family financially, while the man worked odd jobs and usually stayed out late to drink with his friends.

He slept on a sofa in the living room, while the woman slept in the bedroom with the children.

The man began molesting the victim – his second-oldest child – in 2018, when she was 11 or 12 years old.

He first raped her on Oct 7, 2021, when she was 15.

That morning, after the woman had left for work, the man asked the victim’s younger sister to go to school.

The 12-year-old protested and told him that she had to stay at home for home-based learning.

But the man insisted that she leave the flat even after she phoned her school counsellor to explain the situation to her father.

The victim’s older sister, who was 16 years old, advised the 12-year-old to go to their mother’s workplace. The two girls then left the flat.

Their departure left the victim alone in the bedroom with her younger siblings, who were aged seven and below.

The man summoned the victim to the living room, but she refused to go as she knew that he would sexually assault her, as he had done so on a number of occasions.

He then pulled her out of the bedroom and raped her on the sofa.

After the assault, he took a shower with her. The victim bumped into her seven-year-old sister as she was coming out of the toilet.