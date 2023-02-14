Jaywalking senior died two steps away from safety: Traffic Police investigator

SINGAPORE – An elderly man in his 70s was just two steps away from safety when a car hit him along North Bridge Road in 2021 and he died.

He had been jaywalking after having his breakfast at a coffee shop near his home, said Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Siti Haira Batra, 49, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Police’s fatal accidents investigation team, on Tuesday.

She said: “His family was distraught. They did not expect that their father or grandfather would not be returning home.

“It was his daily routine to have breakfast at that coffee shop. In the morning, the traffic was not that heavy either.”

In 2022, 23 pedestrians aged 60 and above died, a 53.3 per cent increase from 15 in 2021.

The number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 205 in 2021 to 235 in 2022.

ASP Siti said: “In any accident, it’s always very tragic and sudden. We have those (next of kin) who ask ‘Are you sure?’. We have cases where they faint.

“We have a practice if the next of kin is elderly, or pregnant, or if they are fragile, we try to get another person close to them to be with them to break the news.”

Having spent 27 years in the Singapore Police Force, ASP Siti now leads a team of investigators that examines evidence and interviews eyewitnesses in fatal accidents to determine who is responsible.