Jailed for hitting auxiliary cop with car, verbally abusing him

When he was caught by an auxiliary police officer for leaving Singapore General Hospital (SGH) via an unauthorised exit, Yeo Yong Hao verbally abused the officer and later hit him with his car twice.

The officer suffered bruises on his left leg and was given three days' sick leave as a result.

Yesterday, Yeo, 31, was sentenced to nine weeks' jail and banned from driving for a year and two months after his release from prison.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of committing a rash act that endangers the personal safety of others and using abusive words towards a public servant.

The court heard that Yeo had gone to SGH in April last year to pick up his girlfriend's mother.

He wanted to leave the hospital via a glass door that was not accessible to the public and could be opened only by staff.

When auxiliary police officer Syahmi Rusydi Sobirin, 25, opened the door with his staff pass, Yeo followed him. Mr Syahmi told him to use another exit but was ignored. Yeo then made derogatory comments about the officer and said he was just a Certis Cisco officer and not a police officer.

Mr Syahmi followed Yeo to the carpark and stood in front of his car to stop him from leaving, but Yeo drove forward and hit the officer's leg. This happened again after Yeo confronted the officer and sounded his car horn continually.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Zhao said Yeo had used abusive and racially charged language at the officer, and injured him twice.

"The degree of rashness in this case is very high and borders on being intentional. The accused clearly saw the officer standing in front of the car and knew the officer was telling him to stop."

For committing a rash act, Yeo could have been jailed up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

Wong Shiying