Jailed ex-lawyer Jeffrey Ong ordered to pay $6.58m he misappropriated from escrow account

SINGAPORE – Disbarred lawyer Jeffrey Ong Su Aun, who is serving 19 years in jail for misappropriating $76 million from his firm’s client accounts, has been ordered by the High Court to pay $6.58m to one of the victims whose funds he siphoned.

Airtrust (Singapore), an oil and gas logistics services company which is being wound up, filed a civil claim on Sept 13, 2023, against Ong, who was the managing partner of JLC Advisors, and four others to recover its loss.

The four other defendants are: JLC Advisors; Mr Vincent Lim Puay Chong, a founding partner of the firm; Mr Robin Heng Hui Kiak; and Mr Perakiat Siriluethaiwattana.

The bulk of Airtrust’s misappropriated funds were allegedly used to finance Mr Heng’s and Mr Perakiat’s participation in the share placement of now-delisted company Allied Technologies.

Airtrust, which is represented by Mr Daniel Chia of Prolegis, applied for default judgment against Ong, following his failure to file the required document to respond to the suit within 14 days after the court papers were served on him.

On Oct 5, default judgment was entered against Ong, who was ordered by the court to pay $6,585,000 to Airtrust, in documents seen by The Straits Times.

The court also declared that Ong was liable to account to Airtrust for the sum on the ground of his breach of fiduciary or equitable duties.

JLC, Mr Lim and Mr Heng have separately filed their defences to the lawsuit, while the court has given approval for Airtrust to serve the papers on Mr Perakiat in Thailand.

Ong had misappropriated money from five victims, including Allied Tech and Airtrust.

He personally gained $7.2 million, which he paid to himself, used to repay his personal loans, or paid to his business associates to compensate them for failed investments that he had suggested.

He fled to Malaysia on May 13, 2019, but was arrested by Malaysian police at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on May 29, 2019, and subsequently escorted back to Singapore.

He was struck off the rolls in September 2022.

In July 2023, he was given the longest jail term ever meted out to a lawyer in Singapore.

Airtrust’s lawsuit relates to a sum of US$4.85 million (then S$6.58 million) that was held by JLC in an escrow account.

Escrow is an agreement where a third party holds money on behalf of two or more parties that are in the process of completing a transaction.

On Sept 14, 2017, Airtrust and another company, Wrangwell, entered into an escrow agreement with JLC to hold the proceeds of a settlement. Ong was the lawyer in charge of the account.