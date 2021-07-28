Jail for worker who injured another while driving forklift, then submitted fake training certificate

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old worker drove a forklift at a high speed, causing an accident and seriously injuring another man.

It turned out that Mamun AL was not trained in operating a forklift. After the accident, he submitted a forged certificate stating that he was qualified to do so.

The Bangladeshi national was jailed for 45 weeks after pleading guilty to one count each of recklessly doing an act which endangered the safety of others, and of using a forged certificate. He was sentenced on Wednesday (July 28).

Mamun was employed by QFC Construction when the accident occurred on Jan 18, 2018.

The company was then carrying out addition and alteration works to a building at 11 Tuas Avenue 10. Mamun was appointed as a safety supervisor at the worksite.

The victim, Mr Chia Kok Kheong, had driven a lorry with sanitary materials to the worksite. He was employed by another company as a delivery driver.

Intending to unload the materials on the lorry, Mamun raised the mast of the forklift he was operating and drove towards the lorry's right side, where Mr Chia was standing.

But the worker could not see the victim because of the forklift's raised mast.

And he was unable to stop in time when he eventually spotted Mr Chia as he was driving too fast.

The forklift hit Mr Chia and pinned him against the lorry's side.

The court head that the victim suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his ribs and pelvis.

Investigations revealed that Mamun had not attended any training to operate a forklift. He had instead obtained a forged certificate, stating that he had undergone such training by a company named Quality Safe Academicin November 2017.

Mamun submitted the forged certificate to his employer after the company received a request for his training records from the officer investigating the accident.

During an interview with the investigating officer on April 11, 2018, he initially maintained that he had legitimately obtained the document.

But he later admitted to buying the forged certificate after he was told that Quality Safe Academic had confirmed it had never conducted such training.

For a reckless act which endangered the safety of others, Mamun could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined up to $200,000, or both.

He could also have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $5,000, or both, for using a forged certificate.