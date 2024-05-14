Jail for woman who tried to pass sedative to boyfriend in remand

SINGAPORE – A woman was visiting her remanded boyfriend at the Changi Prison Link Centre when she tried to pass him a straw with powdered sedative through a hole in a communication panel separating them.

Prison officers stopped Jamie Lee Xiuling when they saw the act, and seized the straw containing nimetazepam or Erimin-5 powder.

When a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer recorded Lee’s statement the next day, she lied that she had collected some orange tablets from someone called Ah Hua.

In reality, she had taken the tablets from her boyfriend’s room, crushed 10 of them into powder and hid it in the straw.

On May 14, Lee, 31, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail after she pleaded guilty to one count each of trying to smuggle the straw to Lim Yan Hua, 32, and providing a false statement to the CNB officer.

Court documents did not disclose details about Lim’s case.

CNB states on its website that Erimin-5 is a depressant that can help a person calm down and sleep. The agency also states that excessive use of the drug would lead to harmful effects, including loss of consciousness and distorted judgment.

Those convicted of being in possession of the drug can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.

Offenders convicted of consuming the drug can be jailed for between one and 10 years, and fined up to $20,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong said Lee had been visiting Lim in Changi Prison weekly while he was in remand.

Court documents stated that during one such visit on April 12, 2023, he asked her to bring him some tablets, claiming he needed them to help him sleep.

The prosecutor added: “Lim instructed the accused to crush the tablets into powder form and hide the powder in a straw.”