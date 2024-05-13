Jail for woman who misappropriated over $35,000 from firm, duped owner into paying her $300,000

SINGAPORE – Earning $10,000 a month did not stop a general manager of a health management firm from making off with more than $35,000 from the bank account of the company, which her friend owned.

Yap Hwee Hsin, 48, also duped her 46-year-old female friend into paying her $300,000 in January 2019.

Yap, who was working at Lu Yu Tang Health Management at the time of the offences, was sentenced to nine months and two weeks’ jail on May 13 after she pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Yap, alias Yap Bee Siew, has since made full restitution for the losses caused to both the company and her friend, whom she has known since 2012.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair told the court that Yap started working for Lu Yu Tang Health Management in October 2018, and she was entrusted with the funds in its bank account.

Two months later, she lied to her friend, claiming that the company needed an injection of $300,000 to apply for a supposed licence.

In fact, Yap needed the money to repay personal debts.

The victim, who believed her, provided cheques made out to the company, but they bounced.

Yap then told her that she would borrow the amount from another friend and the victim could repay her later.

On or around Jan 11, 2019, Yap lied to the victim again, this time claiming that she wanted to “repay” the friend.

Trusting her, the victim deposited $300,000 into Yap’s personal bank account.

Separately, Yap also withdrew $133,300 from the company’s bank account between Oct 1, 2018, and Jan 8, 2019, without informing the victim.

From this sum, Yap used over $98,000 on the company’s expenses and took more than $35,000 to repay her debts.