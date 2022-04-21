Jail for woman who misappropriated nearly $550k while working for clinic operator

SINGAPORE - A woman misappropriated nearly $550,000 when she was working for a company that operates a clinic called the Vascular & Interventional Centre in Novena Specialist Centre.

Among her offences, she misappropriated $155,000 using pre-signed blank cheques entrusted to her so she could pay vendors.

Fauziah Mat Perlam, 47, pleaded guilty on Thursday (April 21) to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving $155,000 and US$158,682 (about S$216,300), and was sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

She also admitted to a cheating charge involving more than $25,000.

Two other charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing. She did not make any restitution.

The court heard that Fauziah was an administrative manager for The Vascular & Interventional Group when she committed the offences.

She worked there from Feb 23, 2015, to Dec 4, 2020, when the company terminated her employment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melina Chew said that Fauziah was responsible for all of the clinic's finance, accounts and general office administration matters.

These included collecting money from patients, paying vendors and banking in the company's cash revenue at the end of each month.

Fauziah also had managerial access to the clinic's client management system called Plato which stored, among other things, patient records.

These access rights allowed her to create and amend invoices on Plato.

In addition, she was entrusted with blank cheques issued in the company's name and pre-signed by the firm's medical director.

He was the authorised signatory for amounts involving $50,000 and below.

The pre-signed cheques were given to Fauziah to ensure that payment to vendors could be made promptly and not be affected by the medical director's frequent overseas travels.

The DPP said that on four occasions between February and October 2019, some of the clinic's employees travelled to Myanmar to provide medical treatment to patients.

Fauziah, who also went along to provide administrative support, received four payments totalling US$158,682 for the medical treatments provided there.