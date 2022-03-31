Jail for woman who had bust enhancement treatments after cheating 75 victims of nearly $600,000

SINGAPORE - A financial analyst cheated 75 people of nearly $600,000 in total and used her ill-gotten gains to fund her bust enhancement treatments.

Alexandra Low Xing Ying had targeted her own friends and acquaintances by giving fake reasons to "borrow" money from them.

The court heard that these reasons included paying a property down payment or helping her uncle pay accident compensation fees to his employees.

To date, only $128,151 has been recovered.

On Thursday (March 31), Low, 27, was sentenced to four years and four months' jail after pleading guilty to 20 cheating charges involving $453,600.

Another 57 charges, mainly those of cheating linked to the remaining amount, were considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Lee said the Singaporean offender had "abused the trust and friendship she shared with each of the victims".

"She crafted the narrative about her pressing financial needs to exploit the sympathy of each victim in extending her loans out of goodwill as a friend," the DPP added.

In mid-2018, Low went for a free trial for bust enhancement in Tokyo Bust Express at Regency House in Penang Road, near Orchard Road.

She then patronised the business for regular treatments between May 31, 2018, and Oct 13, 2019.

To fund her treatments, Low hatched a plan to cheat her victims between August and November 2019.

DPP Lee said: "She cast her net very widely so that she did not have to obtain large sums of moneys from each victim."

Low cheated each victim of between $300 and $121,500.

A male friend was cheated of the largest amount after she borrowed money from him from Sept 3, 2019, claiming to be in "financial need" because of an unpaid loan her family had purportedly extended to a third party.

The friend transferred $8,500 to Low, who continued to ask for more loans until he gave her a total of $121,500.

Low cheated her other victims using a similar method and they later tried to get their money back, the court heard.