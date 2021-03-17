Jail for woman who committed sexual acts on daughter's underage male friend with mild intellectual disability

SINGAPORE - A housewife performed sexual acts on her daughter's underage male schoolmate while the girl, then 13, was lying on the same bed, a district court heard on Wednesday (March 17).

The woman was aware that the mildly intellectually disabled boy, who was 15 at the time, liked her daughter and wanted to have a relationship with the girl.

The woman also told the boy that if he "really wants", she could "guide him along the path".

The 45-year-old Singaporean woman was sentenced on Wednesday to a year in jail after she pleaded guilty to two counts of committing an obscene act on a minor. She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boy's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir told the court that the victim has an IQ of 56, compared with the normal range of 90 to 110.

Some time last year, some students from the school created a chat group on messaging platform WhatsApp and the woman was included in it.

In a private conversation, the boy told her about his problems with his then girlfriend and the housewife comforted him.

As the conversation went on, she realised that the boy wanted to have a relationship with her daughter.

By March last year, the housewife started calling him "dear" and considered him her godson. She also invited him to her flat and the boy accepted the offer as he wanted to meet the girl.

The DPP said: "During these visits, (the two teenagers) would first do their homework with the accused watching over. After they were finished, all three would go to the common room to play games together."

Some time later, the woman would watch the two teenagers' antics on a bed but told the boy that he could not kiss her daughter's lips as she was "still very fresh".

The boy started staying over at the flat soon after and he shared the same bed with the mother-daughter pair.

On several occasions while they were lying down in bed, the woman would kiss the victim's mouth and hug him.

The trio were in bed on March 23 last year when the woman slipped her hand into his underwear and performed a sexual act on him.

She told the boy to turn around when he told her that he felt uncomfortable and went on touching him.

Despite this, he did not ask her to stop as he was afraid that she would shout at him. The housewife committed a similar act on him three days later with her daughter resting nearby, the court heard.

The boy went to school later that day and told a social worker about his ordeal. The police were then alerted.

The woman's bail was set at $15,000 on Wednesday and she was ordered to surrender herself at the State Courts on April 14 to begin serving her sentence.

For each count of performing an obscene act on a minor, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $20,000.