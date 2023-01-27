Jail for woman who abused 2 maids; one said she was kicked after putting on abuser’s socks wrongly

SINGAPORE – A woman who abused two domestic helpers in her Paradise Island home in Sentosa Cove was on Friday sentenced to 10 months’ jail.

Tan Lee Hoon, 58, kicked one of the helpers who was putting on socks for her. The victim said she was kicked because the offender was angry at her for putting on the socks wrongly. Tan also pinched the other maid.

The accused, who used to be a director and secretary at Novena Medical Centre, had claimed trial to eight assault charges involving Ms Joan Lozares Lizardo and Ms Jenefer Vegafria Arangote, both Filipinas.

District Judge Salina Ishak on Friday also ordered Tan to give $2,500 to Ms Lizardo and $5,100 to Ms Arangote as compensation.

Before sentencing her, the judge, who convicted Tan on seven assault charges in December 2022, said: “All maids should be treated with dignity and respect... The victims ought to be compensated for their pain and suffering.”

The judge gave a discharge amounting to an acquittal on one of Tan’s charges involving Ms Lizardo. This means Tan cannot be charged again with the same offence.

The prosecution will be appealing against this discharge.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Kumaresan Gohulabalan and Ng Jun Chong stated in their submissions that Tan’s husband, Mr Sim Guan Huat, had employed both domestic helpers.

Tan assaulted Ms Arangote on five occasions in September 2018 by pinching the woman’s abdomen, chest and limbs.

During the trial, Ms Lizardo testified that Tan had hit her many times between October 2015 and October 2018. Ms Lizardo was unable to recall the details of most of these incidents.

However, she remembered that in October 2018, Tan was wearing a ring on her finger when she hit the maid hard on the head.

Ms Lizardo’s accounts of abuse were corroborated by two other maids – Ms Gaborne Clayrimae Balasa and Ms Zin Mar Phyo – who had also worked for Tan.