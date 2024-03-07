Jail for unlicensed driver who used dad’s details to rent car, pinned blame on him after accident

SINGAPORE - A man, who did not have a valid driving licence, used the details of his father’s licence to rent a car in January 2023.

Tay Hao Ying, 36, then used the car to earn around $1,700 including providing paid rides to customers.

Tay was driving the rented car in Punggol the following month when he got into an accident. He then lodged a police report, claiming that his father was behind the wheel at the time.

He was under investigation for driving without a licence when he reoffended by using his mother-in-law’s identity card details to apply for a subscription with Singtel and receive an iPhone without upfront payment.

He sold the device for around $1,400 and made no restitution.

On March 7, Tay was sentenced to two months and four weeks’ jail, fined $2,300 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years from his date of release.

He had pleaded guilty to five charges including traffic offences and cheating. Fourteen other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Tay had obtained pictures of his father’s identity card and driving licence some time before 2023.

On Jan 18, 2023, he went online and used his father’s details to apply for a monthly subscription with car rental firm Drive lah.

Tay was driving the vehicle in Punggol on Feb 6, 2023, when he failed to keep a proper lookout and got into an accident with another car.

When the other motorist approached him, Tay handed the man his father’s particulars to hide his own identity.

Tay lodged a police report about the accident a week later and lied to officers that his father was driving the rented car at the time.