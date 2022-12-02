Jail for trio linked to ruses to get Covid-19 grants

SINGAPORE – Two former spa employees, who falsely claimed that their jobs there had been affected after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, were each sentenced to two months and a week’s jail on Friday.

Joey Yeo, 29, and Danny Ho Wai Hong, 31, each received $500 from a government grant.

Ho worked at Kings Spa while Yeo worked for the firm when it was known as Spa 9.

The pair pleaded guilty in November to a charge each of cheating and furnishing false information to a public servant.

A third person, Loo Yi Ming, 31, who signed off on fraudulent documents to help the spa obtain another grant, was sentenced to a month’s jail on Friday. He pleaded guilty to a charge of falsification of accounts.

Deidrea Tan Zhong Lin, 31, who was the spa’s director at the time of the offences, was earlier sentenced to seven weeks’ jail over her role in the offences.

The case against her husband Gay Kah Leong, 31, then its operations manager, is pending.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said in earlier proceedings that in 2018 or 2019, Yeo came to an agreement with the spa’s management that she would continue as a “phantom employee” after she indicated her wish to stop working.

This meant the spa would continue to make Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions to her.

A similar arrangement was made between Ho and Gay in August 2018.

Ho, who began working for the spa as a receptionist on July 1, 2018, stopped working there the following month.

But according to court documents, Gay told him that the spa would make CPF contributions to him as a “phantom employee” so that it could continue to hire foreign workers.

From June 2019 to August 2020, Yeo and Ho received monthly CPF contributions from the spa despite not working there, with Yeo receiving at least $7,326 and Ho getting no less than $5,809.

In order to maintain the facade that they were genuine employees, they also signed off on falsified payslips.

In her application for the Temporary Relief Fund, Yeo falsely declared that she lost her job due to Covid-19 and that her gross monthly income before Jan 23, 2020 was $1,000.