Jail for transgender streetwalker with HIV who did not tell 3 men about condition before sex acts

SINGAPORE - A transgender streetwalker who had been infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) did not tell three men about his condition before having sex with them.

One of the men, who was Mohamad Fazni Mohamad Azini’s acquaintance, later tested positive for HIV but court documents did not disclose if he had contracted the virus from Fazni.

Fazni, 38, was sentenced to three years and three months’ jail on Nov 21 after he was convicted of three charges under the Infectious Diseases Act. They involved the acquaintance and two other men who were identified in court documents as Mr E and Mr B.

There was initially a gag order on Fazni’s identity due to his medical condition. However, the prosecution applied for it to be lifted on Nov 21, stressing that such an order is never for the benefit of accused persons.

District Judge Marvin Bay, who agreed with the prosecution, then rescinded the gag order, adding: “The majority of the victims had only met the accused on one occasion.

“I am thus persuaded that... it would be highly unlikely that the identity of the victims... would be disclosed as a result of the disclosure of the identity of the accused.”

Judge Bay had earlier convicted Fazni of two charges involving Mr E and Mr B after a trial. On Nov 21, Fazni pleaded guilty to a similar charge involving the acquaintance.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) states on its website that HIV attacks the immune system and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (Aids) is the final stage of its infection. Aids is fatal if left untreated.

While there is no cure for HIV, antiretroviral therapy can help to improve the immune system and suppress the viral load in a patient’s body to an undetectable level.

MOH said: “(HIV patients who) have an undetectable viral load have practically no risk of transmitting the virus to their sexual partners.”

Fazni had been living as a transgender woman from 2004 to 2014 and from February 2016 until now.

Court documents, however, identified him as a male. He appeared in court on Nov 21, sporting short hair and dressed in men’s clothing.

He was diagnosed with HIV and hepatitis C at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in October 2007.