Jail for teenage cyclist who replied to Instagram message while riding and caused a pedestrian's death

SINGAPORE - A part-time food delivery worker was riding his bicycle along a shared path in Tampines when he lifted both hands off the handlebar to reply to an Instagram message on his mobile phone.

After replying, Temasek Polytechnic student Muhammad Adli Adi placed only his left hand on the handlebar and did not notice Madam Poh Cho Hui, 60, walking in front of him.

His bicycle struck her before he could stop it and she fell to the ground.

The accident took place around 8pm on June 3 last year. The mother of three was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) but she died of a head injury six days later.

Adli, 19, who is no longer working for Foodpanda, was sentenced on Friday (Nov 1) to two weeks' jail after pleading guilty to causing Madam Poh's death by performing a negligent act.

Before the accident took place, he had been delivering food for the company and was riding along the Tampines Park Connector near Block 495E Tampines Street 43 at a speed of around 23kmh.

The court heard that the speed limit along the shared path was 25kmh and the bicycle was not fitted with a front headlight.

After the collision, Madam Poh was seen lying face-up on the ground and was bleeding from the back of her head. She was unresponsive even though her eyes were open.

The police were alerted and an ambulance took her CGH where she was found to have suffered a traumatic brain injury. She died on June 9 last year.

On Friday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sanjiv Vaswani told District Judge Eddy Tham that Adli had been riding a fixed gear bicycle which did not have a manual braking system.

Instead, it was fitted with a pedal brake mechanism which was operated by turning the pedals backwards.

Urging the judge to sentence the student to three weeks' jail, the DPP added that such bicycles were "more difficult to control".

"It is submitted that the accused's use of such a bicycle at high speed, coupled with his failure to hold onto both the handlebars of his bicycle, further affects the extent to which the accused ought to be found negligent."

Defence lawyer Michael Han asked the judge to call for a report to assess his client's suitability for probation, stressing that Adli was a youthful offender.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Tham noted that probation is a relevant sentencing option for young offenders. But he added that in cases where a death is caused, rehabilitation "takes a back seat".

The judge said that a message must be sent to deter others from committing a similar offence.

Madam Poh's family members were in court on Friday. After Adli's sentencing, her son, Mr Shawn Toh, 31, who works in sales, told reporters outside the courtroom: "Our hearts are at ease. He has received his deserved punishment. What's done is done. We have to move on with our lives."

For causing Madam Poh's death by performing a negligent act, Adli could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.