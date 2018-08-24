Jail for stall assistant who rode e-scooter in a rash manner and knocked into woman

SINGAPORE - Ignoring the signs at the entrance of a hawker centre to "dismount and push", an electric scooter user continued to ride his device in the crowded place before slamming into a woman, knocking her unconscious.

Stall assistant Liu Jiaming, 26, was jailed for a week on Friday (Aug 24), after pleading guilty to causing hurt by performing a rash act.

The victim, 61-year-old Tay Poh Choon, was walking to her table at Yishun Park Hawker Centre in Yishun Avenue 11 at 1.25pm on Oct 19 last year when Liu rode into the centre.

Liu had planned to ride it through the hawker centre.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenny Yang said: "The accused did not dismount and push his e-scooter, neither did he slow down despite approaching a blind spot at the area.

"He collided into the victim at the blind spot... causing the victim to fall to the ground. The victim lost consciousness for a few minutes."

Madam Tay was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where she was treated for tenderness at the back of her head.

DPP Yang added: "By riding his e-scooter through the hawker centre during lunchtime, the accused was aware of the potential risks of danger to the personal safety of others by his conduct but chose to proceed regardless."

He urged District Judge Tan Jen Tse to jail Liu for two weeks to send a message that "such reckless conduct will not be condoned".

Defence lawyer Low Chun Yee pleaded for his client to be either fined $4,000 or given a week-long jail term.

He told Judge Tan that Liu had offered assistance and stayed with Madam Tay until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Liu is the second e-scooter rider to make the headlines this week for causing injuries to others while riding the device.

On Monday, Chinese national student Cao Jiahan, 18, was fined $2,000 for causing hurt to a girl while riding his e-scooter in a negligent manner.

The court heard that the teenager was near Sembawang MRT station at about 2pm on May 8 when he ran into a five-year-old girl, leaving her with abrasions on her limbs and a bruise on her forehead.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt due to negligence can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

For causing hurt by performing a rash act, Liu could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.