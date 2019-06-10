Jail for secondary school teacher over sexual acts with underage male student

SINGAPORE - A secondary school teacher was sentenced to two years and nine months' jail on Monday (June 10) over sexual acts with an underage male student 11 years her junior.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boy's identity, committed the offences when he was 15 years old.

The teacher who is now 29, pleaded guilty to two counts each of offences under the Children and Young Persons Act as well as sexual penetration acts involving a minor.

She was the boy's teacher in a school in the northwestern part of Singapore and The Straits Times understands that she has since been suspended.

She is now out on bail of $15,000 and was ordered to surrender herself at the State Courts on June 24 to begin serving her jail term.

Those convicted of sexual penetration offences involving a minor below 16 can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for each charge.