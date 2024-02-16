Jail for repeat offender who kicked cops, declared he was a secret society member

SINGAPORE – A recalcitrant offender is back behind bars after he kicked two police officers in a drunken rage and told one of them after his arrest that he was a secret society member.

Narayanan Pillai Sandarasegaran, 50, was sentenced to seven months and four weeks’ jail on Feb 16 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of using criminal force on public servants.

He also pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment and an offence under the Societies Act.

Pillai, a member of a gang from 1989, was its assistant headman between February 2014 and November 2019.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ashley Poh told the court that Pillai had been in and out of jail between 1996 and 2022 for a range of offences, including an earlier instance of using criminal force on a public servant.

In the current case, the court heard that Pillai became drunk after drinking two cans of beer at around 8pm on Nov 3, 2023, and took an umbrella from a minimart in Serangoon.

The minimart’s cashier alerted the police, stating that Pillai wanted to “beat people”.

When officers arrived, one of them asked Pillai for his next of kin’s particulars so they could take him home. Instead of complying, he kicked the policeman, who managed to block the blow with his hand.

Pillai kicked another policeman’s leg thrice when he was sitting in a police car.

DPP Poh said that Pillai also verbally abused the officer with vulgarities.

His tirade continued until he was taken to the lock-up of Woodlands Divisional Headquarters, where he told one of the policemen that he was a secret society member.

He was released on bail the following day, only to reoffend six days later when he went to a shop in Boon Lay and stole items, including multiple pieces of clothing worth nearly $126 in total.

He was arrested again and has been in remand since Nov 11, 2023.