Jail for private hire driver with gambling problem who forged driving licences to enter casinos

SINGAPORE – A private hire driver made off with the driving licences of two men, one of whom was his passenger, and tampered with the documents, replacing their particulars with his own.

After that, Pang Kim Swan used the forged licences to repeatedly enter the casinos at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The prosecution said that due to his gambling problem, Pang had earlier obtained a self-exclusion order, barring him from entering the country’s casinos.

He was arrested in December 2017 after a security officer caught him at MBS using one of the forged documents.

Instead of keeping himself out of trouble, he stole his father’s identity card in 2018 and used it to enter the RWS casino, where he was again caught and arrested.

Pang, 56, was sentenced to nine weeks’ jail on Nov 23 after he pleaded guilty to 17 charges including forgery and multiple ones under the Casino Control Act.

Fifty-three other charges were considered during sentencing.

He was working as a private hire driver in April 2017 when he drove a 53-year-old man to Tuas.

About 10 minutes after he alighted, the man realised that his wallet was missing and contacted the transportation service provider’s customer service desk to get it back.

When contacted, Pang said that he had not found the wallet even though he had it. He then took the man’s driving licence and $15 cash before discarding the wallet.

Pang was at home in September 2017 when he forged the victim’s driving licence. It later showed Pang’s picture, name, date of birth and date of issue.

However, the victim’s identity card number was still reflected on the forged document

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said that Pang then used it to repeatedly enter the RWS casino in September and October 2017.