Jail for private-hire driver who molested teen and received sex act from another as ‘payment’

SINGAPORE – A private-hire driver was ferrying a 19-year-old girl in a car in December 2021 when he repeatedly molested her during their journey.

Two years later, Muhammad Shaharudin Abdul Wahid told a 16-year-old female passenger that she need not pay the $15 fare if she performed a sexual act on him. She complied when the car stopped at a traffic light.

On May 7, Shaharudin, 29, was sentenced to 16 months’ jail and ordered to receive two strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to three molestation charges.

They involved the older girl, who was identified in court documents as V1.

He admitted that he had obtained the sexual services of the younger girl, V2, who was then a minor below 18 years old.

V1 was in Bedok at around 6.30pm on Dec 9, 2021, when she requested on the “SG Bike Hitch” group on messaging platform Telegram for a ride to Bugis Junction shopping mall to meet a friend.

She offered to pay $15 for the ride and Shaharudin responded to her request. He arrived around 20 minutes later and the teenager sat in the front passenger seat.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jocelyn Teo told the court: “During the journey, the accused asked V1 if she was open-minded and about her sexual experience, how many ex-boyfriends she had, and asked if she was a virgin.

“V1 told him that she was not a virgin, but that she did not want to go into details about her sexual experiences.”

The vehicle was near Bugis Junction when Shaharudin molested her. At around 7.15pm, he suggested that they “stop somewhere else” but V1 refused and told him to go to the mall’s drop-off point.

But he drove towards Geylang instead, and finally turned back when she insisted on going to Bugis Junction.

The vehicle was at a traffic light when he exposed himself and molested her again. She paid him $15 and alighted when they reached the shopping mall at around 7.20pm.

The prosecutor said: “When V1 met her friend at 7.30pm, she was still in a state of shock and broke down. She told her friend what had happened, and her friend advised her to lodge a police report.”

V1 did so the next day, but court documents did not disclose what happened next.

Shaharudin struck again in March 2023 when he responded on the Telegram Bike Hitch group chat to V2’s request for a ride.