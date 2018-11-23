Jail for power-assisted bicycle rider involved in fatal accident with pedestrian

SINGAPORE - A cleaning supervisor, who was riding his power-assisted bicycle along Jalan Bukit Merah, failed to stop in time when a traffic light turned red and the device hit an elderly pedestrian, killing him.

Instead of informing the police, Kasmani Koming left the scene and proceeded to go to work on Aug 17 last year.

He surrendered himself to the police four days later after his picture appeared on citizen journalism website Stomp.

Kasmani, 51, who later lost his job and is now an odd-job worker, was sentenced on Friday (Nov 23) to eight months' jail after pleading guilty to causing the death of 78-year-old Song Chee Khiong by performing a rash act.

One count of failing to report the accident was considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Deborah Lee told the court that Kasmani was riding his power-assisted bicycle, which had been illegally modified with a throttle, on the road towards Queensway at around 6.30am when he reached a traffic light.

He did not stop in time when the light turned red and the device hit Mr Song, who was crossing the road while the green man signal was blinking.

DPP Lee told District Judge Luke Tan: "As a result of the collision, the accused fell over with his PAB (power-assisted bicycle) while the deceased was flung head-first onto the road in front of the accused."

The court heard that Kasmani tried to communicate with Mr Song, who was unresponsive.

Others in the vicinity helped him carry the older man to the pavement. A witness then called for an ambulance and Kasmani stayed on until it arrived.

Mr Song was taken to the Singapore General Hospital and Kasmani left the scene without informing the police about the incident.

Mr Song died of a severe head injury two days later.

On Friday, defence lawyer Favian Kang told the court that his client was remorseful, adding: "There is no evidence that he was going at a high speed."

Kasmani is now out on bail of $10,000 and will surrender himself at the State Courts on Dec 12 to begin serving his sentence.

For causing Mr Song's death by performing a rash act, he could have been jailed for up to five years and fined.