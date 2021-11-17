Jail for PMD, power-assisted bike rider who injured 2 people

A food deliveryman was checking his mobile phone when his motorised personal mobility device (PMD) struck a 77-year-old man, who fell and suffered a brain injury.

The incident on a footpath occurred in 2019 and Tian Wei Jie, now 35, was arrested on April 7 last year.

The Singaporean was out on bail when his power-assisted bicycle hit a 60-year-old earlier this year. Instead of helping the victim, Tian, who was drunk, shouted vulgarities and rained punches on the man.

Yesterday, Tian was sentenced to nine weeks' jail and fined $1,500.

He pleaded guilty to four charges, including one count each of assault and causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

In the July 7, 2019, incident near Block 23 Bedok South Avenue 1, the elderly man was rushed to hospital.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryont Chin said the victim had to undergo emergency life-saving surgery and was hospitalised for 102 days.

He was given 70 days of hospitalisation leave and incurred more than $46,000 in medical expenses. These were fully covered by his MediShield, MediSave and insurance payouts.

The victim's daughter lodged a police report and officers arrested Tian last year.

Tian was out on bail when he joined some friends to down six bottles of beer at a Bedok North coffee shop on March 7 this year.

An intoxicated Tian left around 7pm and was riding his power-assisted bicycle on a footpath near Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 when it hit another elderly pedestrian.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryont Chin said the (first) victim had to undergo emergency life-saving surgery and was hospitalised for 102 days. He was given 70 days of hospitalisation leave and incurred more than $46,000 in medical expenses. These were fully covered by his MediShield, MediSave and insurance payouts.

The DPP said: "The accused started scolding vulgarities... towards the victim. The victim smelled that the accused reeked of alcohol.

"When the victim replied that he should not ride in such a dangerous manner, the accused got agitated and voluntarily caused hurt to the victim... by pushing the victim onto the ground and punching him multiple times."

During the scuffle, the older man punched Tian, while his wife, who was nearby, hit the offender with an umbrella.

Seeing that a crowd had gathered, Tian got onto his bicycle and rode away. The police were alerted around 9pm.

The victim, who suffered injuries including to his right knee, sought medical attention and was given two days of medical leave.

He incurred $126 in medical expenses and Tian has since made full restitution.

Defence lawyer Dhanwant Singh told the court that Tian was remorseful and pleaded for him to be given around six weeks' jail and a fine of $1,500.

Tian's bail was set at $15,000 yesterday and he was ordered to surrender at the State Courts on Dec 7 to begin serving his sentence.

For causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.