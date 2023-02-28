Jail for NSF who stole subordinate’s mobile phone, accessed and emptied victim’s bank account

SINGAPORE - A full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was at his workplace when he stole his subordinate’s mobile phone and accessed the latter’s bank account.

According to court documents, Mohamed Iskandar Mohamed Ansari, 23, and his alleged accomplice, fellow SCDF NSF Nizar Syafiq Ismadi, 21, then emptied the victim’s bank account by transferring $690 to Iskandar’s account.

On Monday, Iskandar, who was a corporal at the time of his offences, was sentenced to three months and five weeks’ jail.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and an offence under the Computer Misuse Act. The case involving Nizar, then an SCDF lance corporal, is pending.

At the time of the offences, Iskandar, Nizar and the victim, Mr Leon Tay, 23, were NSFs serving at the 3rd SCDF Division in Yishun.

Mr Tay, who was a lance corporal, has since completed his national service.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tung Shou Pin said that some time before August 2022, Iskandar and Nizar planned to “do something big to Leon”.

Nizar understood this to mean making Mr Tay’s life miserable by taking his mobile phone away. Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind the plan.

At around 7.30am on Aug 1, 2022, Iskandar and Mr Tay began their 24-hour duty shift at the regimental sergeant major’s office of their workplace.

Mr Tay was about to leave the office at around 9am to man the guard room, where he was not supposed to use his mobile phone, when Iskandar told him to leave the device behind.

Mr Tay complied and when he left, Iskandar slipped the phone worth $1,149 into his own pocket.

Mr Tay returned to the office about an hour later and saw that the device was missing. When asked, Iskandar lied, claiming that Mr Tay had collected it.

Later that day, Iskandar told Nizar about what he had done, and the pair agreed to sell Mr Tay’s mobile phone at a second hand store for $600. Nizar then retained its SIM card, said the DPP.