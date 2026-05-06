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She advertised the sale on WhatsApp and Telegram, and arranged self-collection by customers or delivery services.

SINGAPORE - Driven by the promise of extra income, a nightclub waitress decided to sell vapes and its paraphernalia on chat platforms.

She advertised the sales on WhatsApp and Telegram, and arranged for self-collection by customers or delivery services.

On May 5, Adelaide Ang Rui Yan, 26, was sentenced to a year and seven weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to four charges.

They are related to the sale of vaping products, consumption of methamphetamine, shop theft, and breach of regulations on the employment of foreign manpower.

A further 21 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Court documents said Ang had observed customers vaping while she was working as a waitress at a nightclub, which led her to learn more about vapes. She was 21 at the time.

Towards the end of 2020, Ang’s friend told her that a vape supplier was recruiting people to help sell the products.

Ang contacted the supplier on Telegram in November 2020 and found out that she only needed to refer customers to him.

She was promised a commission of between $2 and $3 for each successfully referred customer.

Ang began advertising the sale of vapes and vaping products on her WhatsApp and Telegram accounts in December 2020, posting pictures of vapes and listing the prices.

Once customers confirmed their orders, Ang would direct them to the supplier’s location for self-collection, or arrange for delivery by a logistics company.

She would collect payment through PayNow.

Investigations revealed that Ang had peddled vapes since December 2020, making around $100 in profit.

She was arrested after one of her customers gave her details to the police in March 2021 when he was caught purchasing the vape products.

The court system showed that Ang was convicted of three other offences on May 5.

She admitted to consuming methamphetamine, a class A drug, around December 2025. She also pleaded guilty to stealing more than $124 worth of products from a Watsons store at Anchorpoint mall in Alexandra Road.

Ang was also convicted of conspiring to make a false statement for the approval of a work pass. She had claimed that a foreign national would be employed by her as a migrant domestic worker in 2023, despite having no intention to do so.