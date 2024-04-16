Jail for married man who posed as social escort agent to get free sex

SINGAPORE – A man concocted a plan to pose as an agent for social escorts in order to obtain free sex or discounted sexual services from the women who contacted him.

Chen Zelin, 42, told one victim she needed more “training” sessions with him, and another woman that she did not perform to his expectations.

Separately, he also threatened to send naked photographs of his girlfriend to her boss and colleagues in an attempt to sleep with her friends.

On April 16, Chen was sentenced to jail for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to two charges of cheating by personation and a charge of threatening to release intimate images.

He was married at the time of his offences. Court documents did not reveal details of his marriage.

The victims cannot be named due to a gag order imposed by the court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor June Ngian said Chen placed an advertisement sometime in 2020 on online platform Locanto to recruit girls that wanted to earn more money for their escort services.

The first victim came across Chen’s advertisement around October 2020 and contacted him.

He told the woman that he was able to get the girls from his agency up to 10 clients a week from the dark web.

She agreed to give Chen a trial of her services for $60, instead of her usual rate of up to $400 after he told her he had to assess her services first.

They arranged to meet on Oct 14, 2020. After the trial service, he did not contact her for about six months.

On April 4, 2021, he contacted her and said her service had not been to his expectations. He offered her a second trial, which she declined.

Sometime in 2021, the second victim contacted Chen after seeing his advertisement. DPP Ngian said she was working as a social escort to pay off her debts after falling victim to scams.

During their conversation, Chen told her that he needed to see if she has the skills to please his customers.

The woman asked Chen to confirm he was running an agency for social escorts because she was afraid of falling for another scam. He continued to deceive her, and she agreed to not charge him for the session.