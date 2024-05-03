Jail for man who worked with father and others to give over $1.8m in bribes to a zoo director

SINGAPORE - A man wanted to stop the corrupt practices of his family construction business after he took over its operations, but failed and eventually continued the graft-related arrangements.

Toh Yong Soon, who was working as a project manager at Shin Yong Construction (SYC) at the time, then went on to work with his father and senior executives at other firms to give more than $1.8 million in bribes to a facilities management director at the Singapore Zoological Gardens.

In total, the companies linked to the bribe-givers were awarded jobs worth around $15.5 million.

On May 3, Toh, 39, was sentenced to three years and three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to 12 graft charges. Another 47 charges were considered during sentencing.

According to court documents, he committed the offences from July 2015 to October 2016 to advance the business interests of multiple firms, including SYC, with Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS).

The Singapore Zoological Gardens – now known as the Singapore Zoo – was a subsidiary of WRS.

The case also involved inflated invoices in which WRS overpaid a sum of more than $1.9 million.

The prosecution said that Toh had taken a cut of up to $118,100 before handing over the bribes to Barry Chong Peng Wee, 57, whose case is pending.

Chong has since left WRS, now known as the Mandai Wildlife Group.

Deputy public prosecutors Kelvin Chong, Shamini Joseph and Darren Sim stated in court documents that Toh was the main link between Barry Chong and all the other contractors.

Stressing that Toh even recruited others into the corrupt scheme, the DPPs added: “Barry informed the accused the prices to bid at and the amount of commission owed to him.

“The accused would then convey the information to the other contractors and hand the bribes from these contractors to Barry.”

One of the contractors, Tan Chuan Hong, then 47, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail in September 2023. He was a director at Hong Power Engineering at the time of the offences.