Jail for man who worked with auxiliary cop to get bribes from sex drug peddler

SINGAPORE - A security officer worked together with an auxiliary policeman from security firm Certis Cisco to obtain $140 in bribes from a peddler selling illegal sex enhancement drugs (SEDs).

Mohammad Hafizudin Hanapiah, who was then employed by Dynamiz Security and contracted to Certis Cisco, committed the offences with Thiru Murugan Shanmugam, 30, said the prosecution.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kiera Yu said that from May to June 2022, Hafizudin abetted Thiru on two occasions to obtain the money from the peddler, Chinese national Chen Zixiong, 31.

According to court documents, the pair obtained the bribes in exchange for refraining from taking enforcement action against Chen.

Hafizudin and Thiru split the bribes in half, with each receiving $70, said the DPP.

On Jan 17, Hafizudin, 30, who is no longer working for Certis Cisco, was sentenced to three months and two weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to a graft charge. He was also ordered a pay a penalty of $70.

The cases against Thiru, who is no longer with Certis Cisco, and Chen are pending.

DPP Yu said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had formed Foreign Workers Management (FWM) teams to patrol places where such workers congregate.

Each FWM team typically consists of auxiliary police officers, who are in uniform and armed, and security officers, who are in polo shirts and unarmed.

The SPF also had a contract with Certis Cisco to supply auxiliary police officers and security officers for deployment in the FWM teams.

Among other things, the officers were tasked to take action against offences such as littering and the sale of illegal SEDs.